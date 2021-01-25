NAGDA: 250 to 300 connections are cut off daily against non-payment of electricity bills, west discom launches wide-scale recovery drive

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): As people attempt to recover from post Covid economic effects, west discom (state government run electricity distribution company) is sparing no effort to recover dues from consumers.

Under its wide-scale recovery drive, 250 to 300 energy connections are being cut off daily against non-payment of bills. “This is an oppressive move. Electricity department has made preparations to attach properties of defaulters who are not in a position to pay,” a local consumer said wishing anonymity.

Acting on orders of state government, the west discom has launched a recovery drive in the city. Orders to attach properties of 389 consumers have already been released. Notices are being sent to defaulters and a week’s time is being given to them to pay pending bills.

As per reports, a flour unit, a motorcycle and a welding machine have been seized in Piploda area in addition to four motorcycles confiscated from Ghinoda area. “West discom is oppressive but there is no political leader to back consumers,” another local resident said wishing anonymity.