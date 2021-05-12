Nagda: 10-bed ICU in Bima Hospital and 5-bed facility in Khachrod to start soon, says legislator

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar donated Rs 55 lakh for a 10 bedded ICU ward in Bima Hospital and Rs 15 lakh for a 5 bedded ICU ward in the civil hospital of Khachrod on Tuesday.

Gurjar said due to pandemic and increasing infection in the area, the number of serious corona patients is increasing every day due to which beds are not available in the hospitals and people are facing difficulties in getting treatment.

Keeping that in mind, 10 bedded ICU ward in Bima Hospital Nagda will start soon. A 5 bedded ICU ward in the Civil Hospital of Khachrod will be set up soon and it will also have all the necessary equipment for treatment of critical Covid patients, Gurjar said.