MYSTERY: 11-Month Girl Goes Missing At Night, Found Outside House In Morning |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eleven-month-old girl, who went missing from her house in Badi Gwaltoli area late on Wednesday night was found outside her house on Thursday morning.

Palasia police have registered a case of abduction.

They believe that since the girl was returned unharmed, she must have been taken by someone close to the family. Police also believe that when the person who had abducted the girl came to know that police were searching for the girl, they got frightened and returned the girl.

According to ACP (Sanyogitaganj) Tushar Singh the girl was playing with three other children outside her house when she mysteriously went missing. All the family members were at the house at the time of the incident. When they found the girl missing, they started searching for her in the colony. Later, the police were informed.

The area DCP and other officers reached the spot and they started a search for the girl in the area. More than 25 CCTVs of the area were examined but they could not spot either the girl or her abductor. After that, a case under section 363 of the IPC was registered against an unidentified person. The police officers also searched the girl all night but in vain.

In the morning, when the police were forming a team to trace the abducted girl, they received information that the girl had been dropped by someone outside the main gate of the house

Police reached the spot and conducted a medical examination of the girl. Police said the girl had not been abused in any way.

Three people verified

Police examined the CCTVs of the area after the incident. They found a woman, a youth and a man at different locations who could have been the abductors. The police managed to trace them, but during questioning it became apparent that none of them was involved in the abduction.

Now, police are examining CCTVs of other locations to trace the abductor. They are also questioning members of the family.