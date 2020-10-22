Muted Navratri: Yoga, prayers & rituals go online in Indore

Indore: Due to coronavirus outbreak, Navratri celebrations lack the usual pomp and festivities this year. Along with a major effect on Garba and businesses, not even religious organisations are able to celebrate the fest with devotional gatherings and rituals.

Among major organisations, Art of Living (AOL) led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Bramhakumaris switched to virtual celebrations this year.

Manish Soni, local coordinator for AOL, said, “We had to switch to online celebrations, as conducting offline celebrations could risk the spread of coronavirus.” He added that Guru puja and Goddess Satsang were organised via online streaming on the first day of Navratri.

Durga Puja and Yajna were performed on the second day.

Further, as per rituals, Rudra Puja, chanting of Lalit Sahastranam and discussion on the glory of Devi were organised on consecutive days. On Thursday, the organisation held a virtual tour of all the Shakti Peeths of India.

Similarly, Bramhakumaris are conducting 11-day online programme to celebrate Navratri at Omshanti Bhavan in Indore.

Brahmakumaris Kamla Didi, Regional Director of Indore Zone from Raipur; Asha Didi, Director of Bhilai Zone; Usha Didi, Director of Ujjain Region; Hemlata Didi, Chief Regional Director of Indore Zone; and Karuna Didi, Director of Indore Shakti Niketan Hostel are leading different online celebrations with special discourse.

Kamla Didi from Indore zone heading the session said that by practising a special yoga during the nine-days of Navratri, we can transform our thoughts into positive vibrations and earn the wisdom of feminine power.

Special sessions on yoga practice and discourse are being online from 6:30 am to 7 pm every day on Youtube channel of Brahmakumaris.