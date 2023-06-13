 Muslim Girl Goes Missing: Family Alleges Abduction By Hindu Man
The family members have alleged abduction by a man belonging to another religion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Family members and a large number of Muslim community members demonstrated after a girl went missing from college in Garoth town of Mandsaur district on June 11, 2023. There is no trace of the girl since she went missing.

As per details, a Muslim girl of Bhat Colony went missing from Government College, Garoth on June 11, 2023. Her family members searched for her but were not able to find her.

The family members have alleged abduction by a man belonging to another religion. He has been identified as Anshul Mandloi of Rampura Darwaza.

Protesting against the inaction by police, Madina Mosque Committee members carried out a rally to the SDM office and handed over a memorandum to the additional superintendent of police Mahendra Tarnekar addressed to the SDM. The demonstrators demanded that police should trace the missing girl within 24 hours and demolish the house of the accused person.

Garoth station in-charge Kamlesh Singar and a large number of Muslim community members were also present. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

