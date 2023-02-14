Murder at farmhouse: Owner’s friend held for killing woman

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of a woman’s death in a farmhouse, the police have arrested the friend of the farmhouse owner for thrashing the woman due to which she died during treatment a few days ago. The woman was the farmhouse’s caretaker’s wife. She had refused to hand over the keys to the room exclusively meant for the owner of the farmhouse.

That apparently enraged the farmhouse owner’s friend who bashed her head against the wall.

SP (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said Lalita Malvivya died during treatment at a hospital a couple of days ago. She was admitted to the hospital on February 5 after she sustained head injuries. Initially, the caretaker had stated that his wife fell from a height and sustained head injuries. However, after Lalita’s death, the caretaker spilled the beans and narrated the tale which led to his wife’s untimely death.

Recap of the deadly moment

The incident occurred at Sanwariya Farmhouse in Hatod area. On February 4, the farmhouse owner’s friend Jitendra Saini along with his friends reached the spot for a party.

Amid the party, when Saini asked her to handover the keys to the exclusive room of the owner, she refused. This angered Saini and following an altercation, Saini thrashed her.

The next day, Lalita bled profusely from her nose and rushed to the hospital and died during treatment on February 10.

THE PROBE

Evidence is being pieced together by the police.

