Municipal polls: BJP leader threatens to resign as wife denied ticket in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With local bodies elections just round the corner, a BJP backward class front district secretary Gopal Soni has threatened to resign from the party. Soni is peeved as his wife has been denied a ticket to contest municipal elections from ward no 10. The BJP on Saturday had released its first list of candidates for the municipal polls. BJP leaders had created ruckus after the list was released alleging irregularities in the ticket distribution process.

Soni along with local BJP leaders held a press conference at New Bus Stand. He said that ticket to his wife Antimbal Soni, who was to contest from ward no 10, was denied not acknowledging that he has been dedicatedly working for the party for the last many years. He alleged that BJP has sidelined committed party workers and handed over key posts to newcomers (who have recently joined the party). He threatened to resign from the party along with his supporters and contest as an independent.

