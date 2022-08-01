Mundi: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation director visits Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation station

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Prasad Goel, director (Finance), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited, visited Indira Sagar Power Station of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) Limited at Narmada Nagar on Sunday.

On this occasion, Goel was welcomed by the project head Ashok Kumar Singh with a bouquet of flowers and was presented a Guard of Honour by CISF personnel.

Thereafter, Goel inspected the powerhouse and dam site and enquired about various types of civil and electrical works and also works being done under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Scheme. Along with this, Director Finance also saw the work of continuous power generation and technical maintenance being done by the power station and appealed to all employees to provide their continuous efforts in the field of energy.

DK Dwivedi of Indira Sagar Power Station, General Manager (O&M), Jaiprakash, General Manager (Civil), Assistant Commandant of CISF Devendra Singh and other senior officers were present on this occasion.

Read Also Mundi: Another unit of Singaji power plant runs for record 100 days