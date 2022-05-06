Mundi: Irate farmers protest water supply cut

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): A stampede like situation arose when agitated farmers on Friday morning headed towards the drinking water supply distribution centre of Kenood Reservoir in Mundi. The police rushed to the spot and asked the protestors not to take the law in their hands. Mandi police station-in-charge Braj Bhushan Hirve through loudspeakers warned the agitators to return. He warned that punitive action would be taken against those who do not abide by the law and regulations. The entire scenario is being monitored through drone camera installed at the protest site.

Earlier, farmers held a demonstration till 4 pm on Thursday to protest the disconnection of irrigation the irrigation water connection Kenud reservoir BR 2 water. The connections were cut on May 4 and till today no efforts have been made to restore these connections. Mundi police station-in-charge accompanied by nayab tehsildar Dayaram Avasya and other police officials was present at the demonstration site. Protestors demanded the reconnection of pipelines, and that the water should be released for 10 consecutive days for irrigation of the moong crop.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:06 PM IST