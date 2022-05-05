Mundi: Irate farmers block road after sudden power cut impact moong crop

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers of village Kenud demonstrated against the sudden power cut by blocking the Mundi-Sanawad road. They demanded that an electricity connection to the village be established as soon as possible from the Kenod reservoir, BR 2 as they are unable to irrigate Moong crop in the absence of electricity.

Police officials reached the spot and it took three hours to clear out the crowd which also created a traffic jam. The administration team is trying their best to find a solution.

Notably, Kenod Reservoir supplies drinking water to Mundi residents. The pond's FRL is 304m and the water level has reached a dangerously low level. The farmers say that even if the connection was to be cut, they should have been informed in advance and added Due to the lack of irrigation in the scorching heat, the Moong crop will get spoiled.

Slogans were raised at the protest site and the protestors said if the connections are not connected on time, then the movement would become more fierce. They will also lay siege to the Mundi drinking water supply pump on May 6 if the government does not do anything to resolve the crisis

A demand note is being issued to NVDA by the Electricity Department to install a temporary connection. The pond will be filled with backwater of Indira Sagar from Chandel Pump House.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:53 PM IST