Mundi: Indira Sagar Power Station mgmt opens all 8 gates to generate 1000 MW of power

Reportedly, this is the first time in the month of July that rain in Hoshangabad has raised the water level. Also, water discharge from the Handia side has increased to 7100 cubic metres.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 11:22 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon at the district is continuously raising the water level of river bodies. Regarding this, Indira Sagar Power Station's (ISPS) management decided to use the entire eight units to generate 1000 megawatt of hydro-electric power on Monday. Here, the water level has reached 255.47 metres.

Reportedly, this is the first time in the month of July that rain in Hoshangabad has raised the water level. Also, water discharge from the Handia side has increased to 7100 cubic metres. Both are contributing to the generation of electric power from the dam.

Similarly, Tawa Dam management has also opened all 13 gates of the dam which raised the level by 6500 cubic metres. However, around 5 in the evening, seven units were running instead of eight. This decision was taken by the dam management and load disposal, Jabalpur headquarters.

Notably, the electric power generation from Sant Singaji Thermal Power has been reduced by three units for the last two to three days. Here the power generation capacity is 2420 MW.

