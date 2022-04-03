Mundi: Gangaur to be celebrated with great enthusiasm

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Arrangements for Gangaur celebrations are being done with great enthusiasm by the devotees of the town which will be celebrated on April 4. It is the first time after the Covid 19 outbreak that the festival would be celebrated by the community.

Devotees in great numbers reached the Shivpuri locality to seek blessings at the Khuli Badi and raised slogans dedicated to the goddess. The festival began eight days ago after the sowing of millets. Seventy pairs of Gangaur were taken to the locality, and they were worshipped by the people.

A procession will be taken out which will reach the Manglik Bhawan, where the goddess will be worshipped by following all the rituals. Whereas a Bhandara would also be organised on the morning of April 5.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:30 PM IST