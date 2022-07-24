Mundi: Another unit of Singaji power plant runs for record 100 days

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project Unit No. 4 has achieved another milestone of running 100 days continuously from April 13 to July 22.

Company managing director Manjit Singh informed that Unit No 4 has created a new record of running 100 days continuously. State energy minister Praduman Singh Tomar and MD commercial PK Dubey sent congratulations and best wishes to all the officers, employees, contractors and contract workers associated with the project.

He further said that uninterrupted operations of the thermal unit for such a long time is a huge feat considering the complexity of technology and scale of operations involved in it.

Earlier, unit 1 of the power station created a milestone of uninterrupted operation of electricity for 100 days. Singaji Super Thermal Power Project is a coal-fired power plant located in Mundi town of Khandwa district.

