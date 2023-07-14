Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana: 1,521 Companies To Train 6,900 Youths

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Effective implementation of Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana is being done in the district. Under this scheme, the youths are not only being trained but are also getting job opportunities.

In the district 1,521 private sector establishments have registered youths for training. The establishments have given consent to train 6,900 youths in their establishments. Against these 4,319 youths have registered themselves for the jobs.

Under the Yojana, the selected youths will also be given an honorarium ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. After training, they can also get jobs in private and government sector establishments on attractive salaries.

While on the one hand, the Chief Minister's Seekho-Kamao Yojana is beneficial for the youth, on the other hand, it is also beneficial for the private sector establishments.

Youths interested in joining this scheme can register themselves by visiting the official website www.mmsky.gov.in. e-KYC verification of the Samagra ID from Aadhaar is necessary.