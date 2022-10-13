e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMukhyamantri Sambal Yojana: A boon to family of deceased

Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana: A boon to family of deceased

Reportedly, CM Chouhan has transferred around Rs 10.12 crore†in the accounts of 464 Khargone district beneficiaries. Similarly, Rs 345.59 crore has been distributed to 15,948 state-wide beneficiaries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The ex-gratia amount provided by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the only-earning deceased family under Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana is helping them in establishing their business. Reportedly, CM Chouhan has transferred around Rs 10.12 crore†in the accounts of 464 Khargone district beneficiaries. Similarly, Rs 345.59 crore has been distributed to 15,948 state-wide beneficiaries.

Regarding this, a programme was also organised at janpad panchayat auditorium, Khargone on Wednesday. During this, Rs 4 lakh was credited to the bank account of Gyaras Bai whose husband Shankar Mangilal died in a road accident. Mangilal's son Mahendra said†that, he will utilise the amount in expanding his father's business.

At the same time, Rs 2 lakh was given to Khargone resident Savitri Patel whose husband passed away due to ill health. After receiving the money, she decided to start a small grocery-cum-cutlery items shop. Notably, Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana of the state government provides social security to the workers of the unorganised sector living below the poverty line.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘If a goat survives Eid, it will observe Muharram too’, says Kharge on who would be PM...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Railway employees go on strike

Ujjain: Railway employees go on strike

Ujjain: Markets abuzz on eve of Karva Chauth

Ujjain: Markets abuzz on eve of Karva Chauth

Ujjain: First fog of the season engulfs city

Ujjain: First fog of the season engulfs city

Ujjain: Two youths drown in Kshipra

Ujjain: Two youths drown in Kshipra

Mhow: Massive fire in shop 

Mhow: Massive fire in shop 