Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana: A boon to family of deceased

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The ex-gratia amount provided by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the only-earning deceased family under Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana is helping them in establishing their business. Reportedly, CM Chouhan has transferred around Rs 10.12 crore†in the accounts of 464 Khargone district beneficiaries. Similarly, Rs 345.59 crore has been distributed to 15,948 state-wide beneficiaries.

Regarding this, a programme was also organised at janpad panchayat auditorium, Khargone on Wednesday. During this, Rs 4 lakh was credited to the bank account of Gyaras Bai whose husband Shankar Mangilal died in a road accident. Mangilal's son Mahendra said†that, he will utilise the amount in expanding his father's business.

At the same time, Rs 2 lakh was given to Khargone resident Savitri Patel whose husband passed away due to ill health. After receiving the money, she decided to start a small grocery-cum-cutlery items shop. Notably, Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana of the state government provides social security to the workers of the unorganised sector living below the poverty line.