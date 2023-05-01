Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojna- 2023: Orphans to get Rs 5K per month when they turn 18

The graph displays position of children in after care. | The graph is from the official website of Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojna, WCD

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide financial support and career guidance to orphans living in Bal Ashram, the women and child development department has introduced ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojna’.

In a recent cabinet meeting, the government decided to offer financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month to the orphans even after they move out of Bal Ashram when they turn 18 years.

Children can pursue further studies or they can opt for vocational training in government institutions like Polytechnics, and ITIs to get training in paramedical, nursing, hotel management, tourism, or other courses under Pradhan Mantri/Chief Minister Skill Development. The training will be provided free of cost by the concerned department.

The pie chart indicates educational status of the children in after care. | The pie chart is obtained from official website of Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojna, WCD

“Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojana 2023 has been started by the Government of Madhya Pradesh to provide financial assistance to the orphan children who have left the child institutions of their state. With the help of financial assistance from this scheme, all the eligible children will be able to lead a better life,” said Pallavi Porwal, chairperson of, Child Welfare Committee.

The state government will start providing financial assistance to all the beneficiary children when they turn 18 and financial assistance will continue to be available through this scheme till they attain the age of 24 years.

