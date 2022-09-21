Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan: Notice served to secys and employment assistants of three districts

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The administration removed Khadkod gram panchayat secretary Dilip Panwaron following the complaints from the villagers about delay and negligence in work.

His additional charge was given to Gopal Nayak, as Adgaon gram panchayat secretary till next orders from the district collector Praveen Singh.

For the purpose of monitoring the survey work being done under the Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan, collector and district magistrate Praveen Singh reached among the villagers on Tuesday.

Expressing displeasure during the surprise inspection, he has warned Kharkod employment assistant to complete the survey work soon.

Instructions were given to deduct a dayís salary of Bodarli secretary and employment assistant. At the same time, notices have been issued to the employment assistants and secretaries of Khadkoday and Daryapur, Dongargaon gram panchayat, along with this notice has also been given to Bodarli public teacher Ashok Baria and secretary Kishor Mahajan.

The collector warned that I would not tolerate negligence: He, while interacting with the villagers, listened to their problems and directed the concerned authorities for quick redressal.

In a series of inspections, he went through the villages including Kharkoday, Jasundi, Sangrampur Bodarli, Daryapur and other villages.

While giving instructions to the team and officers doing survey work in the concerned area under Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan, he said that no eligible beneficiary should be deprived of the benefits of the government schemes.

Work honestly and do not be negligent in survey work. Collector Singh has said regarding the survey work, I will not tolerate negligence, I will also take action against the concerned persons for negligence in work. On this occasion, the district panchayat CEO Neelam Raikwara, tehsildar Ramlal Pagare along with other officers and employees were present.

