Muharram observed in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Muharram was observed in the city and surrounding areas on Monday night as 'katl ki raat.' The taziyas were taken out with the akharas in the city till late in the night to go back to Karbala. The ancient peepal patti taziya was at the front of the procession. These taziyas were taken to the Karbala ground through the main market of the city and buried there.

On this occasion, various artists displayed their art. Adequate police and administrative arrangements were made for the festival Like every year the taziya Duldul, demonstrated a unique example of Hindu Muslim unity, a tradition that is being followed for many years now.