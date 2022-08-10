e-Paper Get App

Muharram observed in Mhow

The taziyas were taken out with the akharas in the city till late in the night to go back to Karbala.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Muharram was observed in the city and surrounding areas on Monday night as 'katl ki raat.' The taziyas were taken out with the akharas in the city till late in the night to go back to Karbala. The ancient peepal patti taziya was at the front of the procession. These taziyas were taken to the Karbala ground through the main market of the city and buried there.

On this occasion, various artists displayed their art. Adequate police and administrative arrangements were made for the festival Like every year the taziya Duldul, demonstrated a unique example of Hindu Muslim unity, a tradition that is being followed for many years now.

Read Also
Mhow: JAYS and Bhim Army celebrate World Tribal Day
article-image
HomeIndoreMuharram observed in Mhow

RECENT STORIES

UGC expects 15,000 African students to avail distance learning programmes on e-Vidya Bharati portal

UGC expects 15,000 African students to avail distance learning programmes on e-Vidya Bharati portal

JEE Main 2022: Despite the challenges, this Mumbai student topped in PWD category

JEE Main 2022: Despite the challenges, this Mumbai student topped in PWD category

Government of India tells airlines to share information of international passenger

Government of India tells airlines to share information of international passenger

Mumbai: Plea against metro depot work in Kanjurmarg, now ‘not pressed’, disposed of

Mumbai: Plea against metro depot work in Kanjurmarg, now ‘not pressed’, disposed of

Mumbai: City reported huge blood wastage during COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai: City reported huge blood wastage during COVID-19 pandemic