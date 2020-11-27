MSME Minister Omprakash Saklecha urges IT professionals to make MP self-reliant

Indore: Minister of Micro and Small Industries Om Prakash Saklecha urged professionals of Information Technology (IT) sector to play a vital role in making the State a self-reliant one.

He said that their role becomes crucial at the time of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and they should treat it as an opportunity.



The minister is here on a two days visit of the city on Friday. He attended a virtual seminar of IT professionals, from all over the state and heard their suggestions.

Saklecha also said that the entrepreneurs of the state will be given priority in the works of governance in the IT sector. The new IT policy of the state will be determined based on the suggestions received from the IT professionals.

The event was organised by Madhya Pradesh State Development Corporation and Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation.

Nandakumaram, MD of Madhya Pradesh State Development Corporation gave detailed information about the facilities available for the IT sector in Madhya Pradesh.





Representatives of IT industry including Anju Pawan Bhadauria, Deputy Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Chief General Manager of State Development Corporation. In the programme, General Manager of IT Park Indore and

Investment Relationship Manager Dwarkesh Sarraf from Madhya Pradesh Government informed that IT investment is happening in the state through IT, ITES and ESDM Investment Promotion Policy and Scheme 2016.

The state has four IT parks at Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore and Jabalpur.

VISIT TO SGSITS

During his visit at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science he said that telemedicine, cold storage, open source software and other products for various industries will be developed by in the coming years. Among various products, telemedicine is one of the most essential and quick to spread technology in times of coronavirus outspread, the minister said.

During his visit to various departments, the minister suggested developing various products at the institute for supporting ‘Make in India’ initiative. “The suggestions for various departments will be looked into and we will be working on utilising our technology to develop the required products for our country,” college director Dr Rakesh Saxena said.

MSME to discuss subsidy and rent waiver

“IT sector has taken Covid-19 as an opportunity. We are working on connecting all these companies and finding solutions to various problems. Taking these opportunities, we are building a new policy. We will be looking into various issues shared by the industry, including subsidy and rent waiver.

To make a student employable or the one who gives employment, we need to build entrepreneurship in children. Hence, we are institutes to work on start-ups, ” said Saklecha.

Students must to be employable

In the discussion with department heads, Saklecha said that technical educational institutions should conduct courses according to the need of modern technologies and industries.

“Technical education institutes should pay special attention to theoretical as well as practical training to the students so that the youth can gain expertise and become employable. He said that help should also be made to link industrial institutions with new technologies,” he said.

Saklecha said, “Special efforts should be made to make self-sufficient Madhya Pradesh and self-sufficient Indore.” He said that technical educational institutes should do new research with the need of the hour; the government will provide them adequate help.

Meeting with industrialist today

Saklecha has a packed scheduled on Saturday where he will meet officials and industrialists. He will be meeting officials at MSME Tool Room (Indo-German Tool Room) at 8:30 AM. Later he will see the power

point presentation of furniture cluster at 11 am, Pharma Cluster at 11.30 am, confectionery cluster at 12 noon, toy cluster at 12:30 pm and food processing cluster at 1 pm and discuss this. After that, Minister Saklecha will hold a one-to-one discussion with entrepreneurs, investors of the city at 4 pm in the Residency. After this, Minister Saklecha will leave the city for Sehore at 6 pm.