Ujjain: MPYSC, 2020: 16 research papers presented on day 2

Ujjain: On day 2 of 36th Madhya Pradesh Young Scientist Congress (MPYSC)-2020 here on Wednesday, 16 research papers were presented by young scientists from different universities, colleges, RJPV, IISER and IIT. The areas covered by researchers include Nano catalysts, green chemistry, material chemistry, drug delivery among others.

Abhilasha Upadhyay, Mompiya Sanyal and Sonam Dawar represented chemistry department of Vikram University. They presented their work on synthetic chemistry, Dendrimer encapsulated nano catalysts and natural products.

Most remarkable feature of the event has been that the ratio of boys and girls participants here is 1:4. This indicates increased participation of women scientists in Madhya Pradesh. New Science Technology and Innovation Policy 2020 highlighted the “Women in Science” and “Science for Women”.

Vikram University’s Institute of Computer Science’s faculty Pragya Singh Tomar presented a research paper during the MPYSC-2020. The title of her research paper was “Applications of artificial intelligence in battle with Covid-19 pandemic.”