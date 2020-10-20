MP’s first Industrial Research Park to come up at IIT Indore

Indore: In first in the state, Indian Institute of Technology Indore is going to set up an Industrial Research Park to enable and promote pioneering and disruptive research, adventurous innovation and enterprising entrepreneurship through a strong foundation of academia-industry interactions.

“We have sent a proposal to Union education ministry seeking permission for establishment of Industrial Research Park,” IIT Indore officiating director Neelesh Kumar Jain told reporters.

The elite institute wants to setup G+9 building for the research park on 20000 square meters of land.

The park will have state-of-art incubation centre, facilities to support small startups of students and centres of excellence in chosen areas.

“The institute will choose those areas where Madhya Pradesh has got strength and its requirements can be fulfilled,” said Jain.

He said that defence, solar energy, agriculture, rural development and space technology are some areas which think can we worked upon.

Jain stated that the institute has been holding industry-academia conclave since 2012 and understands the nature of the gap between the two.

“The companies have been demanding a facility like research park on our campus and we also felt its necessity. We have previously got a DPR approved for the park but it got exhausted in 2017,” he said.

What IRP will do…

---- It is going to create ecosystem for fostering leading edge innovation.

---- It is going to promote the advancement of innovators, entrepreneurs and small & large companies through customised space, shared equipment, incubation, mentorship and funding.

---- Industries can set up their offices at Research Park to carry R&D activities and this will allow them to gain access to R&D professionals, students and state-of-the-art R&D.

---- Partnering with the park will enable industries to access the laboratories, high-end equipment and other resources at IIT Indore.