MPPSC To Fill 126 Backlog Posts Of Ranger, 13 Others

Indian National Emblem | Photo: Twitter/@Sxhill_

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (PSC) is going to fill 126 backlog posts of forest rangers and 13 posts of assistant conservator of forest through state forest service exam-2023.

The MPPSC issued notification for the exam inviting applications from candidates. Candidates will be able to apply online for the exam between October 18 and November 2.

Interestingly, all 126 posts of forest ranger are for candidates belonging to reserved categories whereas four posts under assistant conservator of forest category are vacant for unreserved candidates.

The State Forest Service preliminary examination has been scheduled for December 17, which will be conducted in two sessions.

There are a total of 13 posts of assistant conservator of forest including 4 for general candidates, 2 for Scheduled Caste, 2 for Scheduled Tribe, 4 for OBC and one for EWS candidates.

In the case of forest rangers, all 126 backlog posts of forest rangers are for reserved candidates, including 54 for Scheduled Caste candidates and 72 for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)