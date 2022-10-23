MPPSC REJECTS: News reports on women’s reservations ‘misleading’

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), on Sunday, issued a public notice over misleading information being circulated on social media and some digital newspapers regarding women’s reservation in the State Service Preliminary Examination, 2021, results.

The notice reads: “There is horizontal reservation of women and ex-army men in each vertical category (Unreserved / SC / ST / OBC / EWS).There is also horizontal reservation for the differently abled on the basis of their type of disability. In each vertical category, it is mandatory for women to take at least 20 times the advertised posts for women.”

The notice adds, “According to the Women’s Reservation Policy, 20 times or more women in each vertical category, if already shortlisted in the open merit, are not required to take women in that category additionally. In this circumstance, the cut-off marks of women of that category are not declared separately.

“But, if the number of women in a vertical category is fewer than 20 times the number of women in the open merit, the number of women in that category, whichever is less, is shortlisted from the bottom of the open merit. When such a situation is created, the cut-off marks of the women of the respective category are declared separately,” the notice goes on to add.

The MPPSC said the decision of the Supreme Court in the Rajesh Daria vs Rajasthan Public Service Commission case can be gone through for those who have doubts. “Women's reservation policy is fully followed in the examination results to be announced by the commission,” the notice states.