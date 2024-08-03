MPPSC Exam: Asst Prof Recruitment Exam On August 4, Security Beefed Up At Centres; Know All Details Here

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to conduct the assistant professor recruitment exam on Sunday. In a bid to prevent cheating, the commission has announced strict security measures across all examination centres.

The district administration has formed flying squads that will make surprise visits to examination centres in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. Additionally, jammers will be installed to block any attempts to cheat using bluetooth and other devices. Candidates will be required to provide signatures twice during the exam to ensure that there is no impersonation.

Entry into the exam centres will be strictly regulated. Watches, caps, glasses, etc are prohibited. The rigorous checking aims to maintain the integrity of the exam process.

The exam will be held across four major cities: Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. A total of 25,000 candidates are expected to appear for the exam across all locations. While 6,100 candidates will take the exam at 17 centres in Indore, Bhopal will accommodate 6,500 candidates at 19 centres.

In total, there are 1,669 assistant professor vacancies in 34 subjects. The exam for 826 posts in eight subjects was already conducted in June. The exam to be held on Sunday is for 734 assistant professor positions across eight subjects. For the remaining posts, exam posts will be conducted on November 17.

Sunday exam subjects and vacancies

- Chemistry: 160 posts

- Political Science: 118 posts

- Zoology: 115 posts

- Physics: 115 posts

- Economics: 104 posts

- Sociology: 80 posts

- Geography: 23 posts

- Law: 29 posts