MPPSC-2020 main exam from April 24

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to conduct the state service main exam-2020 from April 24 to April 29.

The exams will be conducted in centres setup in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Sehadol, Barwani and Satna.

State service preliminary exam-2020 for filling nearly 260 posts was conducted on July 25 last year.

The results of prelims were declared in January.

The MPPSC has selected as many as 7,711 aspirants for the main exam. It was for the first time, MPPSC had selected 20 candidates against one post for the main exam citing legal tangles over the OBC quota issue.

The government had increased the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent, a move which was challenged in the High Court.

Since the matter is sub-judice, MPPCC has made calculations of seats ensuring that the final order by the court will have an impact on the appointments on OBC seats.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:58 AM IST