MPIDC Manager Suicide: Police seize mobile phone, reason for suicide still in dark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura police have seized the mobile phone of the victim who was posted in Mantralaya, and had died in a suicidal attempt by jumping from a five-floored building on August 2nd, said the police on Monday. The reason for the suicide is still in dark.

The death mystery of the victim is griming day by day, sources to the investigations claimed that the family members of the victim are changing their statements regularly.

The victim identified as a Rani Sharma (27) resident of urban life colony Bhopal was a native of Gwalior. She had jumped from the building on the 5th floor in the early hours of August 2nd. The mother of the victim raised alarm and people came to know about the incident, they rushed the victim to the hospital. After a while, she succumbed to her injuries.

She was the manager in the (MPIDC) MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited, in the Indore office. A few months back she was attached to the Bhopal office situated in Mantralaya.

The police station in-charge Mahendra Kumar Mishra told Free Press, that earlier the family had raised serious allegations against the office seniors that they were harassing his daughter.

“But in place of giving statements to police, they were giving statements to media. The family had asked to take the statements of the officials where the deceased used to work and after that, they will be going to give their statements”, the TI added.

The TI further added that the team had gone to Indore to take the statements. And after the statements of Bhopal officers will be taken.

It is also informed that the police have seized the mobile of the deceased. The mobile is locked and to open it and also extract the data of the mobile the police are taking the help of a cyber experts.

The police have also taken out the call detailed report (CDR), but the police have found nothing suspicious in the call list.

“Most of the calls are taken and called to the family members and relatives including friends, nothing suspicious in the calling list”, the TI added.