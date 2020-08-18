MPBSE to distribute class 10th & 12th mark sheets from August 19- Check out full details

Indore: Students who attempted Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board examinations for the academic session 2019-20 will receive their final board mark sheet soon. As shared by MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani, the mark sheet was sent out to all the district offices on Tuesday.

“The mark sheets in Indore have been received at district coordination office, i.e. at Government Malav Kanya Higher Secondary School,” Sonwani said. He added that these mark sheets are being checked and verified.

“From August 19, i.e. Wednesday, schools can collect the mark sheets from the coordination centre,” Sonwani said. Schools need to submit a letter and requisite details for collecting the mark sheets from the centre.

“After the schools receive mark sheet on Wednesday, they might take a day or two for verifying all the mark sheets,” Sonwani said. Hence, students can hope to get their mark sheet of class 10th or class 12th from Thursday onwards.