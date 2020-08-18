MPBSE to distribute class 10th & 12th mark sheets from August 19- Check out full details

Indore: Students who attempted Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board examinations for the academic session 2019-20 will receive their final board mark sheet soon. As shared by MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani, the mark sheet was sent out to all the district offices on Tuesday.
“The mark sheets in Indore have been received at district coordination office, i.e. at Government Malav Kanya Higher Secondary School,” Sonwani said. He added that these mark sheets are being checked and verified.
“From August 19, i.e. Wednesday, schools can collect the mark sheets from the coordination centre,” Sonwani said. Schools need to submit a letter and requisite details for collecting the mark sheets from the centre.
“After the schools receive mark sheet on Wednesday, they might take a day or two for verifying all the mark sheets,” Sonwani said. Hence, students can hope to get their mark sheet of class 10th or class 12th from Thursday onwards.
In order to ensure that the mark sheet is given to the student and verified as well, schools will probably release a schedule to distribute the mark sheets. “It is not possible to send out all the mark sheets to students, as students might claim ‘not receiving’ the mark sheet at all,” Sonwani said.
Hence, all the students must reach their school in the allotted time slot and collect their mark sheet in person. “Students must sign to prove receiving the mark sheet, which is a compulsory record to be maintained by all the schools,” Sonwani said.
This year, 97,738 regular students attempted class 12th board examinations from Indore. As shared by MPBSE, 1,30,612 students attempted class 10th board examinations from Indore in the academic session.
Hence, 2,28,350 mark sheets will be distributed in all in Indore from local schools. Schools will have to be cautious in distribution of mark sheets, as collecting hundreds and thousands of students in school premises could risk the spread of coronavirus.
