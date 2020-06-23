MPBSE to announce Class 10 result in first week, Class 12 result in third week of July

FACT CHECK
*MP Board results on May 15, 2019
*In 2018, declared on May 14
*In 2020, due to corona outbreak, results have been delayed by more than a month
* In 2019, 18,66,639 students appeared for MPBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams
Results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be announced in July. Class 10 result will be declared in the first week of July.
Results of Class 12 board examination will be announced in the third week of July. This will be the first time that the results of board exams will be declared separately.
Earlier, MPBSE had planned to declare results of Class 10 on June 25 and for Class 12 by the end of June.
However, the corrections have not completed in time and hence, Class 10 result will be declared in the first week of July. MPBSE announced these decisions after discussing the matter in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
So far, results of 10 and 12 have been declared simultaneously on the same day. This is the first time in 30 years that the evaluation has been carried out from homes due to the lockdown following the Corona infection.
Principal Secretary School Education Rashmi Arun Shami announced the tentative dates of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in July.
Change in Chairman of MPBSE
As per the latest updates received, MP Board chairman has been changed. MP government, in a small shuffle, had appointed RS Julania as the new chairman of MPBSE. Along with him, senior officer Salina Singh has been transferred to Professional Exam Board who was earlier the chairman of the state board.
Previous trends
The MP Board released its results on May 15, 2019, last year. A year before that, the results were released on May 14, 2018. This year due to corona outbreak, the results have been delayed by more than a month.
Also, the exams which could not be conducted were held from June 9 to 16, 2020. The candidates can expect the results in July after the chairman has now been changed and the evaluation is going on in full swing.
In 2019 as many as 18,66,639 students appeared in MPBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams. Out of these, 7,32,319 students, including 6,14,451 regular ones appeared in the MP Board Class 12th exam conducted at 3,554 centres across the state.
Total 11,32,319 students appeared in 10th Board exam last year. The exam last year was held in 3,864 exam centres. Candidates are advised to follow the official website for latest updates.
