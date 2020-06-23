MPBSE to announce Class 10 result in first week, Class 12 result in third week of July

FACT CHECK

*MP Board results on May 15, 2019

*In 2018, declared on May 14

*In 2020, due to corona outbreak, results have been delayed by more than a month

* In 2019, 18,66,639 students appeared for MPBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams

Results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be announced in July. Class 10 result will be declared in the first week of July.

Results of Class 12 board examination will be announced in the third week of July. This will be the first time that the results of board exams will be declared separately.

Earlier, MPBSE had planned to declare results of Class 10 on June 25 and for Class 12 by the end of June.

However, the corrections have not completed in time and hence, Class 10 result will be declared in the first week of July. MPBSE announced these decisions after discussing the matter in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.