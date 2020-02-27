MPBSE releases updated admit cards for X, XII board exam

Indore: MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) has released updated admit cards for students attempting class 10 and class 12 board examination 2020. These are updated admit cards for regular and private students, who have modified details like name and medium of examination with late fee.

All those examination forms which were filled with late fee also come in the same category. Board examinations will begin from March 2 for class 12. For class 10, the board examination will begin from March 3.

Students can download the admit cards from the official website of the board. Every student is required to login for downloading the admit cards online.

The students are advised to check all the details present on the admit card after downloading it. If there is any correction, you can get it done from your respective schools. The list of details present on the admit card is as follows:

* Conducting Body’s Name

* Name of Examination

* Student’s Name

* Roll Number

* Enrollment Number

* Father’s Name

* Mother’s Name

* Date of Birth

* Respective Class

* List of Subjects

* Subject Code

* Test Centre Details

* Photograph of the Student

* Signature of the Student