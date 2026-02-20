MPBSE Introduces Live App Based Evaluation Tracking In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant digital push to streamline examination processes, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has rolled out a first-of-its-kind system enabling live updates of answer script evaluation through a dedicated mobile application.

The initiative was introduced to educators in Indore during a training session held at Sarafa Vidya Niketan on Saturday.

The session, organised by the School Education Department, was addressed by officials Veer Mishra and Babita Harayan, who detailed the new digital framework and other recent updates from the Board.

Around 150 to 200 teachers from across the district are expected to attend the training programme.

Calling the move a “Transformative reform in the state’s examination monitoring system”, Mishra said the application would allow real-time tracking of answer sheet evaluation.

“For the first time, we will have live updates on the checking of copies. Supervisory authorities can monitor the progress instantly, ensuring both speed and transparency,” he said.

He added that the system would significantly reduce reporting delays and improve accountability at evaluation centres. “The integration of technology into the assessment process will minimise discrepancies and strengthen the credibility of the results. It is a major step towards modernising our examination management,” Mishra noted.

According to officials, the training covered operational guidelines, technical handling of the app, and standardised evaluation protocols. Harayan emphasised the need for familiarisation with the platform to ensure smooth implementation.

Officials said teachers who are unable to attend the session due to ongoing examination duties will participate in a second round of training - ‘Training 2.0’ - scheduled for March 1.

The initiative is expected to be implemented in phases across evaluation centres in Indore, marking a new chapter in the Board’s efforts to digitise and strengthen the assessment system.