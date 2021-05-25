MPBSE decision of XII Board in June first week

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the decision on Class XII board examination in the first week of June, as per the latest announcement and details shared by the board and minister of state for school education, Inder Singh Parmar.

“In the first week of June, necessary decisions will be taken regarding the conduct of Class XII examination in view of the situation of corona infection,” divisional officer Deven Sonwani said.

He added that while deciding, the health and safety of the candidates will be given top priority, as per board instructions.

Necessary preparations for the 12th examination have already been done by the School Education Department. At present, no change is proposed in the examination system. If the circumstances are favourable, examinations will be conducted according to the old pattern.