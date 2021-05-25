MPBSE decision of XII Board in June first week

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the decision on Class XII board examination in the first week of June, as per the latest announcement and details shared by the board and minister of state for school education, Inder Singh Parmar.
“In the first week of June, necessary decisions will be taken regarding the conduct of Class XII examination in view of the situation of corona infection,” divisional officer Deven Sonwani said.
He added that while deciding, the health and safety of the candidates will be given top priority, as per board instructions.
Necessary preparations for the 12th examination have already been done by the School Education Department. At present, no change is proposed in the examination system. If the circumstances are favourable, examinations will be conducted according to the old pattern.
MPBSE postponed due to corona infection can now start in the last week of June. After reviewing the situation of corona in the state. It is expected that MPBSE will release the examination programme on June 5.
Possibility of three subject exam for MPBSE
Due to many delays in the examination, the idea of taking three subject exams is being considered by the board.
In this, one of the two subjects of the language and two of the three subjects of the faculty might be selected. In the remaining subjects, marks may be considered on the basis of internal assessment. There will be 7.25 lakh candidates who will attempt this examination.
The situation of corona infection is improving in the state. In 15 districts, the infection rate has come down to five per cent. In view of this, MPBSE started preparing for the examination on June 20.
However, the decision will not be finalised until June first week. As per board officials, the examination will be for three hours at the already proposed examination centres.
Further, complete arrangements will be made for the health and safety of the candidates at the centres.
Chances of change in CBSE exam too
Parmar has also requested the Defence Minister regarding the CBSE examination stating that due to the ground reality of the state, an appropriate decision should be taken regarding the examination.
Along with this, recently a request was made to give priority in vaccination to teachers in the age group of 18 to 45 years and to prepare a necessary strategy for the vaccination of students.