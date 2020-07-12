MPBSE class 12th results to be declared next week likely

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 12th exam results are likely to be declared next week. As per the latest information from the board, class 12th results will be released in the third week of July.
In the meantime, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the class 10th and class 12th results.
Deven Sonwani, Divisional Officer, MPBSE shared that the results of MP Board 10th and 12th are being released separately after decades. “This is the first time after 30 years that MP Board 10th results were declared before 12th,” he added.
This year, 62.84 per cent students have qualified in the 10th examination. At the same time, there were 15 students, in which 100 have got 100% marks.
Due to coronavirus and lockdown imposition to control its spread, two papers of class 10th and class 12th papers were not conducted.
State government had decided to cancel the class 10th examinations. At the same time, the remaining exams of class 12th were conducted as planned from June 9 to June 16.
Overall, about 19 lakh students had appeared in the class 10th and class 12th board exams of 2020.
Students can check the official website of MPBSE to stay updated about the results of class 12th board examination. Since class 10th board examination results saw lenient marking and better results, class 12th students are hoping for the same.
