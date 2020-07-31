MPBSE announces dates for class 10 and 12 supplementary exams; check out the time table

Indore: Those students who could not clear the board examination in their first attempt have another chance to clear the pending exams and save their year. In view of giving students enough time to prepare, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced supplementary exam dates for class 12th and 10th.

Class 12th supplementary examination for all the subjects will be held on 14 September.

The supplementary examination of the students of class 10th will start from September 15. The time table for the examinations has been declared.

In the class 12th board examination, 97,960 regular students and 23,577 private students will attend the supplementary exam.

In class 10th board examination, the passing percentage was 62.84 per cent. The test result fell by 1.52 per cent over the previous year. As shared in the statistics, 1,08,448 regular and 29,083 private students will be attending the supplementary examination.

In Indore, in class 12th, 13,440 had failed in a subject and were eligible for the supplementary exam. The total number of regular registered candidates for class 12th board examination were 97,738, as shared by divisional officer Deven Sonwani.

In private candidates, 5,419 students out of total registered 9,405 had failed in a subject. Hence, they will be attending the supplementary examinations.

In class 10th, the passing percentage of MPBSE was 62.3%, which was a per cent higher than last year. In Indore, 16,136 regular candidates failed in a subject or two and will be attending the supplementary examination. In private candidates, 4,742 students will be attending the examination.

Tenth Supplementary Examination Timetable:

15 September: Second and third language - Sanskrit

16 September: Mathematics

17 September: Third language - Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi

18 September: Social Science

19 September: Second and Third Language-English

21 September: Science

22 September: National Skills Qualification Framework