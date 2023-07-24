MP: Youth Swept Away While Crossing Culvert In Betma

Betma (Mhow): Rahul Panwar, a resident of Shankarpura village near Betma, got swept away in the flow of water along with his motorcycle while crossing the culvert during late night heavy rains in Betma police station area.

According to the information received, Rahul Singh Pawar, age 28, resident of Betma police station, used to commute daily by motorcycle. He used to work at a mobile shop in Pithampur and after working had returned to his home in Shankarpura near Betma.But due to the key of the shop being nearby, he returned from the same report to Pitampur and returned to his village.

Even while returning, Rohit tried to take out his motorcycle in the flowing water on the report, but Rohit Pawar, age 27, was washed away along with the motorcycle due to the high flow of water. On Sunday morning, his dead body was found in a culvert near the crematorium.The deceased youth had a son and a daughter. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the wife fainted and was taken to a private hospital for treatment.