 MP: Youth Spearhead Collective Effort To Revive Shantivan
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartening display of civic responsibility, youth from Hatpipalya town have spearheaded collective effort to address the longstanding issues plaguing Shantivan cremation ground in ward no 3. Hatpipalya Shantivan committee members said that Shantivan has been waiting for repair work for several years now.

A few years ago, its boundary walls collapsed due to heavy downpour, causing influx of cattle and anti-social elements into the premises. Recognising the urgent need, youth initiated a donation drive, collecting Rs 50 from residents to kickstart the restoration process.

These passionate individuals utilised the funds to level the Shantivan premises using excavators and planted trees. Highlighting the historical significance, the committee members recalled the contributions made by past public figures, such as the construction of the Tribute Building by former chief minister Kailash Joshi and subsequent renovations undertaken by former MLA Deepak Joshi.

Despite these efforts, new challenges continued to emerge, prompting the youth to step up and address the ongoing issues and appealing to fellow residents for their support and involvement. Their efforts stand as a testament to collective action and serve as an inspiration for further collaborative initiatives for reviving prominent landmarks within the town.

