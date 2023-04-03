MP: Youth gets life imprisonment for raping minor in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Special Court of judge Pankaj Singh Maheshwari on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a 24-year-old man for raping a minor girl on pretext of marriage on April 15, 2021. A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Aarti Agarwal represented the prosecution in the case. ADPO Archana Dangi said that victim’s father lodged a missing complaint with Sadalpur police station stating that his daughter had returned from Indore after Class XI exams. On April 15, 2021, the girl went missing from house in midnight hours. Next morning, family members searched her everywhere but in vain. The police registered a case on the basis of complaint.

During subsequent investigation, police rescued girl from the youth on April 18, 2021. She revealed that the youth raped her multiple times on the pretext of marriage. A case was registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.