MP: Youth Gets 20-Year Rigourous Imprisonment For Raping Minor

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Special Court (under the POCSO Act) of Dhar awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment a resident of Khurai village in Sagar for rape, said assistant district prosecution officer (ADOP) Archana Dangi.

Dangi said that the prosecution was led by special public prosecutor Aarti Agarwal. During the year-long court hearing, the court held 21-year-old Sachin, who currently resides in Pithampur, guilty under Section 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 (POCSO) and awarded him 20-year in jail.

A fine was also imposed on him. His jail term would be extended by two years if he failed to submit the fine on time. On June 16, 2021, the victim went missing from outside her house in Pithampur while buying household stuff.

Later, her mother lodged a missing FIR with Pithampur police station. A case was registered and police started an investigation. On June 19, 2021, Sachin was arrested and the girl was recovered. While recording the girl’s statement it was revealed that Sachin raped her multiple times on the pretext of marriage.