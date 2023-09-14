MP: `Youth For Cyber Wellness’ Held At VU

Guests and hosts exhibit the MoU which was made during the seminar on `Youth for Cyber Wellness’ in Ujjain | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An international seminar on `Youth for Cyber Wellness’ was organised in conjunction with ‘’ at the Swarn Jayanti Auditorium of Vikram University.

It was organised with knowledge partner Responsible Netism in which IT experts from across the country and the world participated. In line with the concepts of the G-20 Presidency in India, ideas and concepts on this topic of cyber well-being for youth were presented by IQAC and Responsible Netism and were leveraged by the entire student community.

With this event, Vikram University launched the first Cyber Wellness event across India. During the event, an MoU was also signed between Vikram University and Responsible Netism.

As keynote speakers, Shilpa Chandolikar and Sonali Patankar introduced the students to the cyber crimes taking place through the internet world. The seminar covered the topics of understanding the psychological effects of online distress, the impact of cyber vulnerability, cyber violence against youth and other forms of cyber criminals seen across the country.

It was also told that we should not be afraid of cyber fraud but should be careful, along with this we must keep our family and society constantly aware.

As the guest speaker, Dr Anadi Upadhyay from Oracle Corporation, USA delivered a lecture on “Are we ready to use technology for digital transformation?” in which he talked about cyber security and safe and responsible use of the internet.

They also discussed the work process, cyber fraud, and online security and explained the reasons for the success of UPI. Another guest speaker Govind Sethia from UK Shared Business of Enterprises, United Kingdom spoke about “Futuristic Cyber Security” in which he informed the students about the post-pandemic era, our growing online presence and the rapidly increasing digitalization of the country.

He also told the audience in detail about various types of cyber crimes and also gave information about how to avoid them. Among the speakers, in the presence of Dr Prashant Chaubey, superintendent of the Police Training School (Ujjain) as the chief guest, explained in detail about cyber crimes and how the police realistically handle them.

He also talked about many other things which made the youth aware of the Internet of Things (IoTs), the science behind social media, the presence and need for cyber services, the danger of cyber attacks and the security of virtual images.

Read Also MP: Babulal Jain Commercial Complex Inaugurated

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)