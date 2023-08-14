MP: Yoga Sopan Camp Held At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the seven-day sports and yoga camp at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, students were trained on yoga as well as spiritual knowledge in Yoga Sopan programme and to keep them healthy, under the direction of principal OP Sharma.

The Yoga Sopan camp was successfully completed under the guidance of Manpur's yoga teacher Bhavna Ajmera and Sanskar Siddha Samiti member Hans Mantri and sports teachers Manorama Tomar and Gaurav Kumar Gautam of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. In the closing ceremony, the chief guest, senior teacher KK Sharma and school teacher Renu Upadhyay, president of Maheshwari Mahila Mandal, Kiran Sarda, treasurer Rekha Ajmera and vice principal of the school Sitin Kumar Nagariya expressed gratitude for the programme.