MP: Yet Another LPG Cylinder Blast In Khandwa Leaves Woman Severely Injured

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another gas cylinder explosion, a woman was severely injured and furniture and other household items were gutted at a house in Sindhi Colony here. The injured woman was admitted to a nearby hospital and she was stated to be in severe condition.

The incident happened on Saturday when the victim was preparing food in the kitchen of her house. Suddenly, the cylinder exploded, severely injuring her. Under the impact of the blast, cracks developed in the house as well.

The injured was shifted to the district hospital where she has been undergoing medical treatment. On being informed, the district administration team reached the spot and began an investigation.

Notably, a massive explosion occurred in the Ghaspura area on December 27, claiming the lives of three persons and causing substantial damage due to the blast of 30 gas cylinders. Those who killed in the tragic blast were among the main accused Rajesh Panwar's wife Madhuri and son Deepak. This led to the suspension of the SSO of food department and SI Susha Parte.

The authorities have launched a comprehensive inquiry into both incidents, especially the circumstances surrounding the Ghaspura explosion.

A massive operation was launched against the illegal practices related to gas refilling. The recent blast in Sindhi Colony adds to the urgency of addressing safety concerns and ensuring stringent measures to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.