MP: Yashpal Baghel Joins BJP

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Impressed by the policies of the BJP, youth leader Yashpal Baghel aka Jeki, nephew of former minister and sitting MLA Pratap Singh Baghel, with hundreds of his supporters from Kukshi assembly constituency joined the BJP. He was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Youth Commission chairman Dr Nishant Khare.

On this occasion, Yashpal launched an attack on his uncle and sitting MLA from Kukshi saying that Congress MLA use youth and their family only to fulfil his selfish interests. “I joined BJP after getting influenced by the policies of BJP,” Yashpal said.

Followed by him, Dr Nishant Khare also attacked Congress saying that Congress has only exploited the tribal. To date they have never done any work for the development of the tribal, Congress sold the Manawar assembly ticket and also said that under the Congress rule, all public welfare schemes were stopped Former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, Navsari MLA Naresh Patel and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

Six candidates in fray

In Kukshi, with none of the candidates withdrawing their nominations, as many as six candidates including Surendra Singh ‘Honey’ Baghel and Jaideep Patel on Congress and BJP tickets respectively, are in the fray for the upcoming state elections.

