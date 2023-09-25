 MP: World Pharmacist Day Observed In Mandsaur
The event was presided over by Ashish Mandloi and vote of thanks was proposed by Deepak Rathore.

Monday, September 25, 2023
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): World Pharmacist Day was observed at each district unit of Pharmacist Association in the state. Members of MP Pharmacist Association (MPPA) along with medical representative wing, government pharmacists and students of Nahata Pharmacy College and teaching staff were present in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, secretary of MP Pharmacist Association Deepak Mishra said, “Pharmacists act as the backbone of health services as they are a bridge between treatment and patients. Be it the time of corona or any other health emergencies, pharmacists never back away from the call of duty.”

