 MP: Workers Fired After Protesting For Fair Wages In Meghnagar Factory, Union Steps In
The dismissed workers have lodged formal complaints with the SDM and the local police station. They have also sought assistance from the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS).

Updated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 12:59 AM IST
Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a troubling development, workers at AP India Private Limited factory in the Meghnagar industrial area have alleged severe exploitation by the management.

The situation escalated on Friday when around 18 workers were dismissed after they protested against unfair practices and demanded their salaries be deposited into their bank accounts instead of being paid in cash.

Protests against unfair dismissals

The workers, who had been requesting for their wages to be paid via bank accounts for the past few months, were reportedly terminated without notice. This move by the management sparked outrage, leading the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to protest and demand the immediate reinstatement of the dismissed employees.

"Despite being local residents, we are being replaced by workers from other states and our demands for basic wage reforms and job security are being ignored," said one of the dismissed workers.

Management's Response

Akash Jaiswal, general manager of AP India, denied the allegations of unfair dismissals, stating, "The management wants to operate on a contractual basis and the workers are opposing this. We have not fired anyone. It is true that workers are paid in cash for daily wages."

Union's stand

Mohan Prajapati, district president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, condemned the management's actions, stating, "It is reprehensible to remove workers for their legitimate demands. We have written to the local management and officials in the interest of the workers. We will also seek the intervention of the District Collector and the Labour Department to protect the workers' rights. We will not let the workers suffer any loss."

Unsafe working conditions and unfair practices

-- The workers highlighted several issues, including:

-- Unfixed working hours: Employees often work 10 to 12 hours but are paid for only 8.

-- Delayed salaries: Payments are not made on time and minimum wage laws are not fully adhered to.

-- Lack of safety measures: Workers are not provided with essential safety gear such as dust masks, hand gloves, footwear, or helmets during heavy mechanical work.

-- Injuries are common, and there is inadequate medical support for even minor injuries, workers reported.

