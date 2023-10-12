MP: Work In Coordination, Collector Tells Officials

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district returning officer (DRO) Kumar Purushottam and SP Sachin Sharma held a joint meeting of ROs, AROs and police officers and passed guidelines to the concerned with the aim of conducting the election work smoothly.

Instructions were given in the meeting that all the officers and employees engaged in election work should complete the election process with mutual coordination. ROs and sector magistrates will play an important role in the election work.

It is very important to have communication between officers and employees. ROs, AROs and police officers should compulsorily visit the polling stations in their respective areas and complete the arrangements. DRO instructed the officials that there should be lively communication between all the officers and employees engaged in election work. Cent per cent polling stations should be visited. Similarly, the concerned police station in-charge should also visit with RO and ARO.

The monitoring commissions of the polling stations will be directly connected so that no problem arises at the polling stations. Special attention should be paid to ensure that the code of conduct is not violated and in case of violation, action should be taken as per rules. Ensure that Section 144 is compulsorily followed in the district.

In the code of conduct, it should also be ensured that the microphone and loudspeaker should not be used after 10 pm. If the order is violated, action should be taken against the concerned. During elections, there will be rallies and meetings of star campaigners of political parties, and videography of the same should be done compulsorily. It is mandatory to have a single window for complaints in every RO's office. When complaints come, ensure that they are resolved on time.

The collector instructed the officers that if they work as per the guidelines of the Commission and the rules made by them, then there will be no problems. DRO directed that this time, voters aged 80+ and persons with disabilities (PWD electors) who show their disability on the day of polling and are not able to go to the polling station, should apply to the concerned RO in this regard so that they can go to the polling station. They will be given home voting through postal ballot five days before the date of voting as per the instructions of the home voting commission. Officials should make preparations five days before the elections. Its preparation will be done separately, hence coordination has to be established and the election process has to be made successful by accepting this challenge.

In the meeting, SP instructed the police officers to discharge their responsibilities in coordination with the ROs and AROs. Communication is important. Take action as per rules, check hotels and patrolling should be done compulsorily, police station wise list of criminals like history sheeters and absconders should be made and action should be taken against them, preventive action should be ensured, vehicles should be checked, complaint of a violation of code of conduct should be made and immediate action should be taken.

