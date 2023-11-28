MP: Women Urge Halt On Admin Action Over Encroachments

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing their concern over imminent administration action, as many as 35 women from Rampura village submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Neemuch collector on Tuesday, urging a halt on the proposed legal procedure. The women, hailing from impoverished backgrounds and earning their livelihoods through labour, highlighted their predicament. These families had constructed houses in the city, financing them through loans against ancestral lands. However, they now face legal proceedings from the administration for dismantling their homes. In the memorandum, the women emphasised their financial struggles and urged the administration to halt the proposed measures.

The women disclosed that they had received notices regarding this matter. Their primary demand is for the administration to grant them land leases, providing a secure living arrangement for their families. The women lamented the lack of government scheme benefits reaching them, alleging that ineligible individuals are receiving these benefits instead. They sought fairness and urged the administration to rectify this discrepancy. The officials present assured the women that appropriate action would be taken to address their concerns and safeguard their living situations. The episode underscores the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged families and their plea for equitable treatment in accessing government assistance and securing their homes.

