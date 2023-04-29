MP: Women to get Rs 1,500 per month if Congress wins assembly polls, says MLA Sajjan Singh Verma

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sajjan Singh Verma on Friday said that all women above the age of 18 years would get monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 if the Congress wins the assembly polls.

He also announced that domestic LPG cylinder would be provided at a cost of Rs 500 along with a ration kit.

Verma was addressing Samarasata Sanvaad Evam Kaaryakarta Sammelan, organised at Pipalrawan bus stand by the party. Verma also accused the BJP for not meting out justice to farmers.

BJP was only looting farmers in the name of purchasing crops, he said and added that schemes like Ladli Bahna Yojana were already announced by former CM Kamal Nath and CM Shivraj Singh only implemented it in the last session of his tenure.

"Congress would win all five seats in Dewas and at least 160 seats in the state," said Verma while talking to a reporter. District panchayat president Leela Bhairu Lal Ataria, vice president Raghuveer Singh Baghel, district president Suraj Singh Thakur, district panchayat member Mahendra Singh Talod, Congress district president Ashok Kaptan, Manoj Rajani, Vikram Singh Mukati, Congress leader Bhupendra Nagar and others were also present.