MP: Women Inscribe Lord Ram's Name On Hands With Mehandi

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A vibrant celebration unfolded in Ward 50 of Ratlam Municipal Corporation as women from diverse backgrounds assembled for a unique festival, adorning their hands with Lord Ram's name inscribed using mehendi. Hosted at the Shri Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple, Shri Ram Temple, the event marked the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Women creatively wrote Ram's name in various forms, crafting intricate mehendi designs resembling Lord Ram. The enthusiastic participation cut across communities, fostering unity. The festivities included singing hymns dedicated to Lord Shri Ram and a lively Prabhat Pheri organised by the Basti, drawing around 500 people. Pooja Vohra shared details, highlighting the joyous atmosphere resonating with melodious chants of Ram's name.

Dhar enters Golden Book of Records reciting Shri Ram Raksha Stotra

In a remarkable display of unity and devotion, residents of Dhar set a world record by collectively reciting Shri Ram Raksha Stotra at Udaji Rao Chowpatty, entering the Golden Book of Records. The mass event was organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, participated by thousands of devotees from diverse backgrounds.

The event was held as part of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya, the city was adorned with saffron flags and resonating with the recitation of sacred verses. The programme featured a tribute to the 500-year struggle for the Ram temple through a poignant slideshow, evoking a deep sense of devotion among attendees.

The event witnessed active participation from local traders, highlighting widespread community engagement. The occasion not only secured a record but also symbolised social harmony, unity, and unwavering faith in Lord Ram.

