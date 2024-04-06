MP: Woman's Death Leads To Chaos At District Hospital In Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tension flared at Dhar district hospital when a woman admitted to the TB ward died while undergoing treatment there, leading to her relatives creating a ruckus.

The incident, which occurred on Friday morning, saw the irate relatives vandalising the hospital, attacking doctors and nurses, and accusing medical negligence in the woman's death.

The woman, a resident of Dharampuri village, was brought to the hospital in critical condition and was admitted immediately. Sadly, she succumbed to her illness during treatment. Following her death, her relatives expressed outrage, leading to chaos in the hospital.

Amid the turmoil, nurse Princi Kose managed to save her life by hiding in a toilet. The situation escalated as the family members vandalised the TB ward, causing damage to furniture and equipment. Several hospital staff, including Dr Rajat Dubey, guard Akash, ward boy Anwar Khan, and Ayabai, were injured in the altercation.

District tuberculosis officer Dr Sanjay Joshi confirmed the incident and mentioned that the woman was diagnosed with TB during her visit. He also highlighted the need for additional security measures at the hospital to prevent such incidents in the future.

In response to the violence, the hospital manager submitted an application to the Kotwali police, seeking action against the relatives for their behaviour and demanding a case be registered under the Medical Protection Act. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of hospital staff and the need for better security arrangements at the hospital.