 MP: Woman's Body Cut Into Two Pieces And Stuffed In Bags Found In Train
PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
MP: Woman's Body Cut Into Two Pieces And Stuffed In Bags Found In Train | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The GRP has recovered an unidentified woman's body cut into two pieces, with her hands and legs missing, and stuffed in two bags in a train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said.

After being informed by a sanitation worker, the body was recovered from Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore passenger train, Government Railway Police (GRP) station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said.

The deceased, who was yet to be identified, was believed to be in the age group of 20 to 25 years, he said.

"The upper part of the woman's body from head to waist was found in a trolley bag left in the train, while the body part below waist was found in a plastic bag. Both her hands and legs are missing," Shukla said.

It is suspected the woman was murdered at some other place one or two days back and after that the body parts were kept in the train on Saturday night, the official said.

The Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore train reached here on Saturday night and after the passengers alighted, the train was moved to the yard for maintenance, he said.

Efforts were on to identify the woman and the case was being investigated, the official added.

