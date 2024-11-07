MP: Woman Dies 28 Days After Surgery, Family Creates Ruckus At Hospital

Villagers along with family of deceased protest at hospital premises | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman from Maukhedi, died on Thursday, following complications after surgery at a local hospital in Alot town. The deceased, identified as Priyanka Suryavansi, underwent an operation on October 9 at the Sewalaya Hospital in Alot Nagar, performed by Dr Shalegram Chauhan.

After the surgery, she remained hospitalised for approximately 15 days, but her condition worsened, prompting her family to seek further treatment at Nagda and later at Ujjain Medical College. Following Priyanka's death, her family and a large group of villagers expressed their grief and anger by placing her body in front of the Sewalaya Hospital.

They demanded immediate action against the hospital and the doctors involved, insisting that the facility be sealed and that Dr Chauhan be arrested. The situation escalated as villagers entered the hospital, causing a ruckus and damaging property. Local officials, including SDOP Shabera Ansari and BMO Devendra Morya, arrived at the scene to mediate.

Despite their efforts, the villagers remained firm in their demands, leading to a tense standoff that lasted nearly three hours. Former district panchayat vice-president Virendra Singh Solanki joined the protests, calling for a case to be filed against the doctors under Section 302 of BNS.

In response to the mounting pressure, authorities agreed to register a case under Section 304 (A), which pertains to death caused by negligence.

Dr Shalegram Chauhan and his colleague Dr Purnima Chauhan were taken into custody for their safety. The hospital was subsequently sealed and the patients still receiving care were transferred to Civil Hospital, Alot. The body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination.